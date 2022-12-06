Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and he has been key for Portugal’s team. However, coach Fernando Santos has decided to leave him on the becnh during their Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and he has been key for Portugal’s successes, including their Euro 2016 title. However, manager Fernando Santos decided to bench him for the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland.

Ronaldo, 37, has been struggling the whole season. After an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he assured he felt “disrespected” at Manchester United, he and the club part ways on a mutual agreement and now he is reportedly set to play for Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nassr for a stratospheric sum.

This season, Erik ten Hag decided to bench him in almost all matches, only being a starter in Europa League games. However, for Portugal he was a regular starter, and he even scored his eighth goal in the competition, until the match against the Swiss. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Portugal didn’t have any trouble scoring early against Switzerland. Actually, his replacement Goncalo Ramos scored the first goal of the match, and then Pepe expanded the advantage.