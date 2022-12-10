In a tragic turn of events, award-winning reporter Grant Wahl passed away unexpectedly on Friday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. Shortly after, FIFA president Gianni Infantino paid homage to the American journalist.

There has been an outpouring of sorrow and mourning from the sports community after the death of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar. On Saturday morning, while reporting the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar, the journalist collapsed and tragically passed away.

Reporters from the United States who were sitting nearby at Lusail Iconic Stadium said that Wahl had fallen back in his seat during extra time and had to be helped up by their colleagues. Reportedly, the reporters were informed that the 48-year-old had been declared deceased after emergency personnel came swiftly to the scene.

Unfortunately, there is no information available on what caused the death. U.S. Soccer released a statement praising Wahl's work as "insightful and entertaining," and he was also lauded for his commitment to the sport. Wahl, who was in Qatar to report on his seventh World Cup, mentioned a trip to a medical facility on his website on Monday.

Gianni Infantino expresses condolences to Grant Wahl's family and friends

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a message of sorrow to Grant Wahl's loved ones after learning of his tragic death in Doha, Qatar, during the coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022: "It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, whilst reporting on a quarter-final match during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"Only some days ago, Grant was recognized by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive FIFA World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several FIFA Women's World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game. On behalf of FIFA and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time."

The well-known American journalist specializing in soccer was briefly held by Qatari police last month when he tried to enter a stadium while wearing a rainbow shirt in favor of LGBT rights. On Thursday, he celebrated his 48th birthday with a party in Qatar, one day before his passing. Wahl began covering the World Cup for American audiences in 1994 and had since covered every tournament thereafter.