On Sunday, the Lusail Stadium will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final, featuring Argentina and France. Here, check out the length of the championship match.

What we have all been waiting for has finally come. On Sunday, December 18 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup trophy will be up for grabs as Argentina and France face off in an exciting showdown in the Grand Final.

It will be the biggest match of the World Cup as the winner of Qatar 2022 will be decided. In one corner, we have the reigning champions France, who are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back tournaments since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

To do so, they will have to go through an Argentine team that has won the Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986 tournaments and is gunning for a third crown like the French. They got off to a rough start against Saudi Arabia, but eventually played to their strengths and earned a spot in the final.

How long will the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France last?

Each of the two halves of the World Cup Final match between Argentina and France will last 45 minutes, with the clock ticking throughout. Stoppage time will be added by the referee after each half to make up for time lost due to injuries, penalties, or other interruptions in play.

How long a World Cup soccer game takes, from beginning to end, is determined by: