There is little left for the end of Qatar 2022, however the best is what is yet to come and here we will tell you how many games remain to be played in this World Cup.

Soon it will be the end of this edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and sadly fans of the competition will have to wait 3 and a half years to see the best teams in the world fight for maximum glory again. Here we tell you how many games are still to be played, and you can see all of them in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

This week the semifinals of the most important national team tournament in the world will take place. Croatia vs. Argentina and France vs. Morocco will be the rivals and among them will be the future champions of this edition. Two of them are already Russia 2018 finalists: French and Croatian.

On that occasion, France beat Croatia 4-2, becoming champions for the second time in their history. In the case of the other two teams, Argentina has two titles (those of 1978 and 1986) and three more finals. Morocco is the least experienced in this instance, in fact, they are the first Africans to play in the semifinals, so what they do will be historic, but without a doubt much better if they reach the final.

The last games of the World Cup

Perhaps for those who know and follow soccer this information seems obvious, but many fans who see a World Cup for the first time think that they only have 3 games left in the championship: the two semifinals and the final.

That is actually not so. Yes, it is true that those three games must be played, but also the losers of the semifinals play against each other to determine who get the 3rd place. Therefore, 4 matches remain to be played.

