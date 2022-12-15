The final matchup of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is here. It will be between France and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium to decide which national team will lift up their third World Cup title.

France and Argentina will face off at the Lusail Stadium for the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, December 18. As this is the decisive matchup of the tournament, not a single footballer fan will want to miss it. In fact, as this is the most important match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it could mean many fans will travel to Doha just to be near the stadium.

In fact, recently FIFA released 10,000 more tickets for Argentinian fans exclusively for this matchup. So, this could be the game of century for both sides, especially for Argentina if La Albiceleste end up as the World Cup winners. As it has been during other World Cup events, resale has been part of every major football event, which eventually has taken advantage of football fans.

In fact, there are four categories to buy tickets for the final matchup of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Category 1 cost $1,200, category 2 cost $1,000, while categories 3 and 4 go under $600 and $205 for Qatar residents only. However, as time goes by, tickets become unavailable quickly.

How many people are expected to attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Final game?

After 62 games played, as well as the third place game, the Lusail Stadium will host the final matchup of the tournament when Argentina face France for the FIFA World Cup trophy. As it happened in the previous games where both of these national teams have played, the expected attendance will be a full-crowd stadium, and even more.

According to FIFA, there will be 89.900 seats occupied for this matchup. People from all over the world that want to watch the decisive match of the tournament are expected for this last World Cup weekend in Doha, Qatar. In fact, Argentina will feel almost as the home team because La Albiceleste have played at this venue five matches already.

Due to the sustainability program for this Qatar 2022 World Cup, after the tournament has ended, the Lusail Stadium is expected to reduce its capacity to 40,000 people. The remaining seats will be expected to be donated to a much "footballer" country.