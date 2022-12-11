Croatia is a historic World Cup team, which since its debut in France in 1998 has been in almost all editions. Here we tell you how many times this team has reached the final.

The Croats are one of the four teams still left in this World Cup and therefore one of those who can win Qatar 2022. For them they will have to beat Argentina in the semifinals and then the winners of France and Morocco. Here we will tell you how many times Croatia reached the semifinals. Remember that you can watch the games of this World Cup on FuboTV (free trial).

Croatia was part of the former Yugoslavia, so they began to compete when they gained their independence in the mid-90s. The Croatian team played for the first time the qualifiers for the 1998 World Cup in France, managing to qualify on their first attempt, something that they later demonstrated was not just a coincidence.

That World Cup in France was historic for the Croats since they obtained third place and Davor Suker was also the top scorer of the tournament. Since then they have always been present in the following editions of the World Cup (except in South Africa 2010) generally making very good performances.

Croatia in the World Cup finals

The Croatian participation in France 1998 was historic since in their first World Cup they achieved third place, which means having reached the semifinals. However, of course, that edition did not play the final. After that historic performance came three first round eliminations.

If it can be thought that being eliminated in the group stage means a bad performance, the truth is that on all those occasions they were very close to passing the round, with Brazil 2014 perhaps being their worst performance. However, the previous World Cup they reached the final losing to France, so this is their first and, so far, only final.

