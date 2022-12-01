At the moment the total number of managers who will not continue with their national teams is two. Here is a list of confirmed resignations or sackings.

There is a lot of expectation placed on a country when they qualify for theFIFA World Cup. Especially if during the lead up to the tournament that national team has done well in qualifying or a continental cup competition, or like Belgium who have a deep and impressive squad.

Sometimes despite all the hard work and all the good lead up, nations are unexpectedly knocked out early in the World Cup. In 2002 Argentina was the favorite to win the title and was inexplicably knocked out in the first round.

Here are the current number of head coaches who have been fired or resigned after their World Cup participation.

Coaches who were fired or quit after Qatar 2022

Gerardo Martino was the first official coaching casualty of 2022 as Mexico were eliminated in the first round of the tournament after three lackluster performances. Martino officially resigned after the third match confirming he would not continue after an abysmal round that ended 1-1-1 for Mexico. Martino was the sixth highest paid manager at the World Cup.

Roberto Martínez of Belgium also announced he would not continue as The Red Devils boss after their disappointing group stage where they finished with a 1-1-1 record. Belgium was seen as heavy favorites and Martínez had been working with them since 2016 where Belgium achieved, being quarterfinalist in the 2016 Euros, 3rd place at the 2018 World Cup, and quarterfinals in the 2020 Euros.

Other managers in trouble are Félix Sánchez (Qatar), Carlos Queiroz (Iran), Rob Page (Wales), and Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) who all had disappointing tournaments.

Ecuador’s Gustavo Alfaro is out of contract and talks will begin to see if he will continue. John Herdman of Canada is also in talks to stay on the Maple Leafs coach.