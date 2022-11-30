Group F was one that included some surprises in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The battle staring Croatia and Belgium on Matchday 3 will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).
Croatia didn’t start the tournament very well. A boring 0-0 tie with Morocco had them a bit complicated, although they recovered with a great 4-1 win over Canada. That put them in the first place of the standings with more than one scoreboard working on their favor. Even a draw with the Belgians will secure a spot in the next round for the Croatians.
Belgium are with their backs against the wall given how they have played so far. Their 1-0 win over the Canadians was way more than what they deserved, though that luck didn’t repeat on Matchday 2 vs Morocco. A 2-0 defeat makes the Belgians be in a hurry, having to beat Croatia in order to not depend on what happens in the other match.
Croatia vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Croatia will go up against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday, December 1.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (December 2)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 2)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 2)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 2)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports, MTV India HD
Belgium: Één, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, La Une
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1
Canada: RDS 2, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca
Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Das Erste, Servus TV, Magenta Sport
Ghana: GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: JioTV, MTV India HD, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, Moji, SCTV
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Ireland: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC Sport Web
Israel: Sport 2, Sport 4
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SABC Sport, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za, DStv App
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea
Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, Gol Mundial, TVE La 1
Sweden: SVT Play, SVT 1, Discovery+
Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD
UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web
United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
