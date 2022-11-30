Croatia will play against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in a game that could leave one of them out of the tournament. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Group F was one that included some surprises in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The battle staring Croatia and Belgium on Matchday 3 will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Croatia didn’t start the tournament very well. A boring 0-0 tie with Morocco had them a bit complicated, although they recovered with a great 4-1 win over Canada. That put them in the first place of the standings with more than one scoreboard working on their favor. Even a draw with the Belgians will secure a spot in the next round for the Croatians.

Belgium are with their backs against the wall given how they have played so far. Their 1-0 win over the Canadians was way more than what they deserved, though that luck didn’t repeat on Matchday 2 vs Morocco. A 2-0 defeat makes the Belgians be in a hurry, having to beat Croatia in order to not depend on what happens in the other match.

Croatia vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Croatia will go up against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday, December 1.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 2)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 2)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 2)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 2)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, Toffee Live, T Sports, MTV India HD

Belgium: Één, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, RTBF Auvio Direct, La Une

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GloboEsporte.com, Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1

Canada: RDS 2, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Sky HD, TDMAX, Teletica En Vivo, Teletica Radio 91.5

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Das Erste, Servus TV, Magenta Sport

Ghana: GTV Sports+, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: JioTV, MTV India HD, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji, SCTV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Ireland: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC Sport Web

Israel: Sport 2, Sport 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV, NHK Japan

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Één, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, RTP 1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SABC 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SABC Sport, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za, DStv App

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea

Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, Gol Mundial, TVE La 1

Sweden: SVT Play, SVT 1, Discovery+

Switzerland: SRF Play, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, New World Sport1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD

UK: BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Sport Web

United States: FuboTV (free trial), FOX Network, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

