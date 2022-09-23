Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet twice for Argentina against Honduras in an international friendly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Check out here the video of his two goals, including his amazing chip over Luis Lopez.

Fans are going crazy about it, but Qatar 2022 is not here yet. Argentina can't wait for the FIFA World Cup to start, but in the meantime they continue to enjoy Lionel Messi's performances before the big tournament gets underway.

Lionel Scaloni's side set up a meeting with Honduras in an international friendly to continue preparing for the most anticipated competition of the year. La Albiceleste took control early in the game in front of a packed Hard Rock Stadium.

16 minutes into the game, Messi sent a beautiful pass to Alejandro Gomez, who assisted Lautaro Martinez for the opener. Right before halftime, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar extended the lead for Argentina. In the second half, Messi scored a fantastic chip over Honduras goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores twice for Argentina vs Honduras

Messi's first goal

Lionel Messi's chip over the goalkeeper



