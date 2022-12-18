France has lost for the first time a World Cup Final game to Argentina. To the Blues that didn't sit well, especially for the players that failed to score a goal in the final penalty shootout.

France couldn't clinched a third World Cup title at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. As France fell short to Argentina in the penalty shootout, fans are expected to be a little over the limit with this situations. So, some of the players that couldn't score a goal neither in the 120-minute game, nor the penaly shootout were attacked.

For example, Aurelien Tchouameni had a very good performance overall in the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a recurring starter for Didier Deschamp's lineup. In fact, Tchouameni played the entire final game against Argentina, but didn't have a brilliant performance as expected.

While other more notable positions such as the stiker, could have more impact in the game. For example, Kolo Muani, who subbed in for Ousmane Dembele at the 41st minute. Muani managed to create some huge chances, but failed to score goals.

Tchouameni and Muani victims of social media's hate due to France's loss

France took four penalty shots in the shoout. Two goals were scored in the shootout, one by Kylian Mbappe and the other one by Kolo Muani. The other two non-goal shots were taken by Aurelien Tchouameni, the 22-year-old, and Kingsley Coman of Bayern. So, after Argentina won the game, fans took their anger over Tchouameni and Muani.

Due to racist comments and slurs on both Instagram accounts, Tchouameni, who failed to score a goal in the shootout, and Muani who failed to score in the last minute one-on-one situation against Emiliano Martinez, who blocked the shot in the last minute of the second half in the extra time, both blocked the comment section on their photos.

Probably both players were nervous as it was their first-ever World Cup final game. At such young age, both being less than 25 years old, Muani and Tchouameni are going to be part of the build up process for the next World Cup. So, hate is not going to be the way to encourage them.