Argentina and Lionel Messi continue to pursue the ultimate glory. But what if the Albiceleste and Poland cannot make the most of their chances and this game ends in a tie?

Lionel Messi and Argentina will look to live another day and win the FIFA World Cup for the first time since Diego Maradona led them in 1986. The PSG superstar all but confirmed that this would be his final shot at the ultimate glory.

Lionel Scaloni's team entered the tournament riding a 36-game unbeaten streak but couldn't start off on the right foot and lost 1-2 to Saudi Arabia. Fortunately, they were able to get back on track with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Now, the Albiceleste still needs to get a positive outcome in their game vs. Robert Lewandowski and Poland. But what if neither team has an edge, and this must-win clash ends up in a tie? Could Argentina still qualify for the knockout stage?

Qatar 2022: What Happens If Argentina And Poland Tie?

Poland is currently leading the group with 4 points, followed by Argentina and Saudi Arabia, with 3 points each. Then, Mexico sits at the bottom of the table with just 1 point after a couple of matchups.

A tie could still send Argentina to the Round of 16 as the 2nd seed in the group. However, they'd need Mexico and Saudi Arabia to help them out with a tie. Also, they could move on with a tie as long as Mexico doesn't beat Saudi Arabia by 4+ goals.

Simply put, Lionel Messi and Argentina control their own destiny, and a win would send them to the knockout stage without having to take a peep at the other game. But a tie wouldn't necessarily be the end of the road, either.