The Albiceleste needs to beat Poland if they want to advance to the knockout stage. But what if Argentina and Lionel Messi failed to win this key game?

Lionel Messi all but confirmed that this would likely be his final FIFA World Cup. The Argentine superstar has won everything at the individual and team level except for this trophy. Needless to say, that puts a lot of pressure on Argentina.

The Albiceleste failed to live up to those expectations in the debut vs. Saudi Arabia, dropping a 1-2 contest in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. However, they could bounce back with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

So, Lionel Scaloni's team kept its hopes alive and managed to live another day. But what happens if they lose to Poland in their final match of the group stage? Can they still advance to the next round?

Qatar 2022: What Happens If Argentina Loses To Poland?

Argentina controls its own destiny. A win could send them to the Round of 16, most likely as the 1st seed of the group. However, a loss would send them back home, as Poland would have 6 points, Argentina 3, and both Mexico and Saudi Arabia could top them.

If they lose to Poland and Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, then Poland and Mexico would advance with 6 and 4 points, respectively. If Mexico and Saudi Arabia draw, then Poland and Saudi Arabia would advance with 6 and 4 points.

And if they lose and Saudi Arabia beats Mexico, then Poland and Saudi Arabia would advance with 6 points each. Simply put, there's no way Argentina will move on to the next round if they lose this game.