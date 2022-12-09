On Friday, the Education City Stadium will host the first match of the World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals, featuring Brazil and Croatia. Here, check out what would happen if the game ends in a draw after regular and extra time.

On Friday, in the first Quarter-Finals clash of the 2022 World Cup, Croatia will take on Brazil, one of the favorites to win the tournament. As a result of their hard work and determination, the 2018 World Cup runners-up will be back in this round after advancing to the knockout stage with a penalty shootout victory over Japan.

The efforts put forth by the Checkered Ones have been uninspiring, at best. But it's no secret that Zlatko Galic's squad is notoriously tough to break down and beat. Meanwhile, Brazil's four first-half goals were enough to put a stop to their game against South Korea and move them to the quarterfinals.

The Seleço are hoping that by resting several of their starters for this game, they will be able to advance even further. Croatia have only lost once recently, when they were ousted from Euro 2020, so they have reason to be confident in keeping this one close.

What would happen if Brazil and Croatia tie in the Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the Brazil and Croatia clash in the World Cup, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains tied, that will face the winner of the Netherlands vs Argentina matchup in the Quarter-Finals will be decided on penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.