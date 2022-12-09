On Friday, the Education City Stadium will host the first match of the World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals, featuring Brazil and Croatia. Here, check out what would happen if the Seleção lose this matchup.

On Friday, Croatia will face the 2022 World Cup favorites, Brazil, in the first Quarter-Final of the tournament. The 2018 World Cup runners-up are back in this stage thanks to a spirited performance that saw them advance against Japan on penalties.

The Checkered Ones haven't been very impressive so far, putting in some sluggish-looking efforts. However, Zlatko Galic's players excel at making themselves extremely difficult to break down and ultimately defeat. Meanwhile, the four goals scored by Brazil in the first half against South Korea were enough to end the game and send them to the quarters.

They were able to rest several starters for this match, and although most people are talking about their elaborately choreographed celebrations, the Seleço are hopeful that their actions would help them go even further. however, since being eliminated from Euro 2020 last summer, Croatia have lost only once, so they can feel optimistic about keeping this one tight. Thus, despite the oddsmakers favoring Brazil, this edition of the World Cup has shown us that anything is possible.

What would happen if Brazil lose to Croatia in the Qatar 2022 Quarter-Finals?

Quite simply, if the Brazillian national soccer team suffer a defeat, they would be knocked out of the tournament in the Quarter-Finals and Croatia would move on to the next round. For the World Cup, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs.

Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For Tite's squad to advance to the Semi-Finals where they would face one of the Netherlands or Argentina, the Seleção must win in regular time, after extra time, or triumph in a penalty series.