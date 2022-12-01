Croatia is atop of Group F of the FIFA World Cup, but the runners up of 2018 are hardly in the clear, they must be careful in their match against Belgium.

Croatia have rebounded after a quiet start to the FIFA World Cup, the 2018 finalist took Canada to school with a 4-1 pounding of the Concacaf side. Now Zlatko Dalić’s side are not necessarily in a must win situation against Belgium, but they need to earn at least a point.

Belgium come into the match being one of Qatar 2022’s biggest disappointments. The Red Devils gave a lackluster performance against Canada in a 1-0 victory and were shocked by Morocco 2-0 putting them third in the group. Roberto Martinez is looking to capture some of the 2014 magic of one of the best generation of Belgium players ever.

So, what happens if Croatia is defeated by Belgium? What will that mean for Group F? Find out below!

If Belgium defeats Croatia here are the Group F scenarios

If Croatia were to lose to Belgium, then goal difference will determine who would go second in the group if Canada defeats Morocco. A Morocco win over Canada and a defeat by the Croatians would see Croatia eliminated from the competition.

A win or draw by Croatia over Belgium would be enough to see Croatia go to the round of 16. Belgium would go through automatically with a win over Croatia.