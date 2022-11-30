Croatia play against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for the Group Stage of the qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the us below.

Croatia vs Belgium: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Croatia are ready to face Belgium at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The Croats know that eliminating the Belgians would be convenient for them. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Croatia are the Group F leaders with 1-1-0 and 4 points, but they need to win this game against Belgium otherwise things could be negative for their Knockout Stage aspirations.

Belgium have three points, they lost a recent game against Morocco, but with a win against Croatia they could steal the second spot of the standings and enter the next phase.

Croatia vs Belgium: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Croatia vs Belgium: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Croatia vs Belgium: Storylines

Croatia are walking slowly but doing well to get to the Knockout Stage, but they need to win this game because if they lose then Belgium will steal the first spot in the standings and if Morocco loses against Canada that will hardly benefit Croatia.

Belgium have only one win in the 2022 World Cup, they won against Canada 1-0, but luck was on the Belgians' side during that game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Croatia vs Belgium in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States.

Croatia vs Belgium: Predictions And Odds

Croatia are slightly underdogs with 2.70 odds that will pay $270 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good streak. Belgium are favorites with 2.60 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Croatia 2.70.

BetMGM Croatia 2.70 Draw 3.25 Belgium 2.60

