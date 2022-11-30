El Tri needs to win or go home against Saudi Arabia and pray for results to their way to continue in Qatar 2022.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Mexico loses to Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup?

Mexico has disappointed at the FIFA World Cup. Tata Martino’s side came into the tournament with a lot of questions and have provided little answers. A boring and lifeless draw with Poland was followed by a disappointing defeat to Argentina.

Now with only one point from six in play, Mexico needs a win to stay alive, a draw does not help, but they also need to score goals, if not El Tri will be heading home a lot sooner than they expected.

So, what happens if El Tri loses to Saudi Arabia? Find out below.

What if Mexico loses to Saudi Arabia?

A loss to Saudi Arabia would be the end of the World Cup for Mexico. It would mark one of the worst World Cup performances of El Tri in more than 40 years.

The last time El Tri failed to get out of the first round of a World Cup was in 1978 in Argentina. From 1986 until 2018 (except in 1990), El Tri have at least made a round of 16 appearance.