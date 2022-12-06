Portugal and Switzerland will face each other for the round of 16 of this Qatar 2022 World Cup. As it is a knockout phase, only one of the two can win and here we will tell you what happens if Portugal wins.

Portugal are the favorites to win this game, and also to reach the final instances of this World Cup. They had no major problems advancing as leaders in the group stage, despite the loss in Matchday 3 against South Korea. Of course, now they must show their favoritism.

Switzerland know that they are the least favorites and that they should go in search of a surprise. Their group stage was lackluster. Only in the game against Serbia did the Swiss team see good moments, but not against Brazil or Cameroon (despite the victory). They must do better if they want to beat the tough Portuguese.

What happens if Portugal win?

As mentioned before, as it is an elimination phase, there can be no tie: one of the two must win. They can do it in the 90 minutes, in the extra time or by penalties if the tie persists. In this case we will analyze what happens if this game is won by Portugal.

If Cristiano Ronaldo's team wins, they will advance to the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022. There they will face the winner of the game between Morocco and Spain looking for a place in the semifinals where their rivals will be the winners of the match between England and France.

