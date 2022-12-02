Serbia needs a win to continue in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they will also need help from Brazil as well.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Serbia beats Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup?

Serbia bounced back from a 0-2 defeat to Brazil to draw Cameroon 3-3, but in order to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup the Eagles will need a victory and some help from the five-time champions to stand a chance.

Cameroon lost to Switzerland 0-1 and then drew with Serbia 3-3, Juventus star Dušan Vlahović has yet to deliver in the World Cup and Serbia will need him to try and fight for a place in the round of 16.

Here is the scenario for Serbia to qualify for the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

How does Serbia get to the round of 16

Serbia needs to defeat Switzerland preferably by a significant margin of goals to earn 4 points and leapfrog Switzerland in the standings. If Brazil beats Cameroon, then with just a win Serbia is through.

If Cameroon wins by a low margin, then that helps Serbia, but a Brazilian win would be all she wrote for Serbia if they can defeat Switzerland.