Spain thrashed Costa Rica in its debut, but couldn't get past Germany in the encore. So, what if they happen to lose to Japan in the final match of the group stage?

Qatar 2022: What happens if Spain lose to Japan in the FIFA World Cup?

Despite some doubts and questions over Luis Enrique's 26-man roster, Spain was still considered one of the biggest candidates ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Then, it didn't take long before they proved those doubters wrong.

The Furia Roja was a steamroller in its debut vs. Costa Rica, scoring a goal every 12 minutes en route to a 7-0 historical win. Then, they held their own vs. a desperate German team to grab a golden 1-1 tie.

But now, they'll face a Japanese team that's craving a win to advance to the next round, and they've proven to be resilient by taking down Germany in their first fixture. So, what if Spain loses to Japan?

With four points after two fixtures, Spain is in control of its destiny. They can advance to the next round with a win or a tie, and notably, not even a loss would be enough to automatically send them back home.

A loss to Japan would only eliminate them from the tournament if Costa Rica somehow manages to beat Germany. That way, both Japan and Costa Rica would move on to the next stage with six points each.