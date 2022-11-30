Denmark were shockingly eliminated from Qatar 2022 in the group stage, which took many by surprise as they were predicted to go far in this World Cup. Check out what's their current FIFA ranking.

The Qatar 2022 group stage is coming to an end, as the knockout phase starts to take shape. Matchday 3 for Group D is on the books, with Denmark failing to advance in the FIFA World Cup after losing to Australia.

Needless to say, the Danish team's performance fell incredibly short of expectations. Following a remarkable run in the Euro 2020, many predicted Denmark to be one of the revelations in Qatar.

However, nothing went according to plan. Following a goalless draw with Tunisia, Denmark lost to France before Australia saw them off. Considering that they were expected to make it out of the group stage, many wonder what's their FIFA ranking.

Where Denmark stand in the FIFA ranking

Denmark are 10th in the FIFA world ranking, last updated on October 6. In the wake of their World Cup performance, however, they're expected to drop many places when the governing body releases the updated ranking. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

