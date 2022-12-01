Against all odds, Morocco finished atop Group F at Qatar 2022, in which they advanced along with Croatia — while Belgium were eliminated. Check out here does the African team rank in the FIFA world ranking.

The first weeks of Qatar 2022 have brought us breathtaking games, including upsets that will live long in the memory, as well as a dramatic group stage finale. Morocco, for instance, claimed the top spot in Group F as Croatia held Belgium to finish second.

Though the African team headed into the tournament with reasons for optimism, it's safe to say it did much better than predicted. Now, Morocco are through to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

Walid Regragui's men produced a shock in Qatar by taking down Belgium, who ended up finishing third in the group, before sealing their place in the next round with a triumph over Canada. Unsurprisingly, many wonder what's their current FIFA World ranking.

Where do Morocco stand in the FIFA World ranking

Morocco are No. 22 in the FIFA World ranking, last updated on October 6. Their surprising World Cup performance, however, will probably see them in a higher position when the updated ranking is revealed.

