Poland will play the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup after qualifying second in Group C. They haven't play the knockouts of this tournament since 1986. Here, check out what is their current FIFA Ranking is.

The 2022 World Cup group stage is almost over, but some groups have already defined their winners. Argentina took the first spot of Group C after defeating Poland 2-0, however, the Polish will also be in the Round of 16 after Mexico couldn’t get more goals in their win against Saudi Arabia (2-1).

The third round match was going to be key for Group C, as things were extremely tight between all countries. Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico all wanted to get a win to secure their place in the Round of 16 without depending on others.

However, Poland couldn’t stop Argentina, who played their best game in the tournament so far. Either way, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s men will be playing in the World Cup knockouts. Check out what their current FIFA ranking is.

What is Poland’s position in the FIFA Ranking in 2022?

Poland is ranked 26th in the 2022 FIFA Rankings, according to the last published in October of this year. However, they have been in the highest place before: fifth, in August 2017. On the other hand, their lowest was 78th place, in November 2013.

Poland has qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time since Mexico 1986. They will play against France, the current world champions. These teams have only met once before in this tournament, with a victory for France.

In total encounters, they have played each other 16 times, with three wins for Poland, five draws and eight wins for France. You can also try our 2022 World Cup simulator to learn all the possible results.

