The second and last semifinal matchup ended with France qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup Final. Here you will find out the man of the match for this game.

Qatar 2022: Who was the man of the match of France vs. Morocco?

France have qualified to their second consecutive World Cup Final game. After a huge 2-0 win over Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium, the French national team will face Argentina on Sunday, December 18 for the FIFA World Cup trophy.

France destroyed the World Cup winners' curse after they qualified for the knockout stage for the second consecutive time in the World Cup tournament. Also, France have qualified to the final game of the tournament as the World Cup champions for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, when Brazil got to the final as the 1994 World Cup winners.

With 7 goals scored, and 2 goals conceded, France have won each of their knockout stage games within the 90 minutes of play. None of them needed extra time, and with Kylian Mbappe as their goalscorer with 5 goals scored.

Who was the man of the match of France vs Morocco semifinals game?

After 90 minutes, France beat 2-0 to Morocco, Kylian Mbappe couldn't scored, but Theo Hernandez opened the scoreboard with a huge goal after 5 minutes in the game. And near the end of the second half, in the 79th minute Kolo Muani scored the second and last goal of the game.

However, there was a player who stood out for being at both of ends of the field, Antoine Griezmann had a huge game for France. It didn't go unnoticed as the fans voted him for the Man of the Match award. In fact, this is first award for the Atletico de Madrid's player.

In the first six games of the World Cup, a French player has won five times the Man of the Match award. The most for a French player is Kylian Mbappe with three individual awards. Olivier Giroud won the last matchup's award