Croatia are back at the quarterfinals in the Qatar 2022 World Cup looking to hoist the trophy for the first time. In a very surprising situation, Bruno Petkovic won't start in the crucial match against Brazil and here are the important reasons why.

Croatia have become a regular challenger in the World Cup to traditional contenders such as Brazil, Italy, Germany or Argentina. After their best participation ever, by reaching the final in 2018, Zlatko Dalic's team find themselves again in the quarterfinals at Qatar with a real shot at the title.

Now, Croatia face their biggest challenge of the tournament. Brazil are five-time World Cup champions (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) and they have probably the best roster at Qatar with names such as Neymar, Casemiro, Richarlison, Alisson Becker, Marquinhos or Vinicius Jr.

That's why Croatia have to present their finest version in order to produce one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Many experts and fans believed Bruno Petkovic will be a key factor for that. However, he won't be starting in the quarterfinals and these are the reasons why.

Why is Bruno Petkovic not playing in Croatia vs Brazil?

In a tactical decision by coach Zlatko Dalic, there will be two changes for Croatia from their Round of 16 victory against Japan in a thrilling penalty shootout. Mario Pasalic will replace Bruno Petkovic and Borna Sosa is in for Borna Barisic.

Bruno Petkovic was definitely one of the biggest surprises in the starting lineup against Japan in the start of the knockout stages, considering he had been used as a substitute during most of the group phase. Now, the 28-year old striker from Dinamo Zagreb goes back to the bench.

Nevertheless, as it happened during the games with Canada and Belgium, Bruno Petkovic is availabe to come from the bench in order to refresh the attack or any other situation for Croatia against Brazil.