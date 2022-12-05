Brazil is looking for their spot in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals against South Korea. However, Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is not even on the bench. Here, check out why he isn't playing on this match.

Brazil are one of the candidates to go far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as they have one of the best squads of the tournament. However, they have been suffering some setbacks, including Alex Telles’ injury.

After winning the first two games of the group stage, Brazil lost to Cameroon using an alternative team that included players such as Rodrygo, Antony and Gabriel Jesus, who would be starters in any other team.

However, against South Korea, Tite has chosen his more regular players, including Neymar Jr., who is back after recovering from an ankle injury. But, what happened with Gabriel Jesus? Here, check out the reason he isn’t playing today.

Why is Gabriel Jesus not in Brazil's lineup against South Korea?

Gabriel Jesus, unfortunately, will be out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a knee injury, as the Brazil’s football federation confirmed. He got injured after being hit while playing against Cameroon.

Despite the absence of the Manchester City player, Tite still has plenty of talented attackers to choose from. He will play with Rapinha, Vinicius Jr., Neymar and Richarlisonagainst South Korea.

