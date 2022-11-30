Group C closes with a very interesting ending. Mexico need a win over Saudi Arabia and Gerardo Martino's starting 11 will have a big absence for this game as Hector Herrera won't be in the initial squad.

Mexico will play its final group stage game in Qatar 2022 against Saudi Arabia and it is the last opportunity for them to get a ticket for the knockout stage. For this match, Gerardo Martino decided to sit Hector Herrera even though he was a regular player in his starting 11.

Group C closes and its ending is one of the most exciting in this stage. All the four squads have the opportunity of going to the knockout stage if they win. Of course it is harder for Mexico, but in a FIFA World Cup everything is possible.

For this game, Gerardo Martino decided to make some changes in order to defeat Saudi Arabia with tons of goals. Hector Herrera is the big missing name in El Tri's initial squad and here's the reason why he was benched.

Why is Hector Herrera not starting for Mexico vs Saudi Arabia?

It is the last chance for Mexico to get their first win of the tournament and look for a ticket to the Round of 16. They need a huge victory over Saudi Arabia, but they also need to avoid goals by the Asian squad.

The midfield will have some changes. Edson Alvarez returns to the starting 11 after getting benched in the game against Argentina. The other two players with him will be Luis Chavez and Orbelin Pineda.

Hector Herrera didn't have a great game against Argentina. He failed to cover Lionel Messi and that's when the forward scored the first goal of the game.

Houston Dynamo's midfielder is not injured, so there's a chance that he gets some minutes if the game is suitable for him. It is all or nothing for Mexico in order to advance to the Round of 16.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 has already started and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance through each round and predict which national team will get the title. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.