The time has come for France to give it all and fight for the FIFA World Cup title. For the Qatar 2022 Final against Argentina, Les Bleus won't use Ibrahima Konate as a starter as Didier Deschamps decided to use other center back.

France are looking to become the third back-to-back champions in history of the FIFA World Cup. They won't have it easy as they will face a strong team like Argentina that will try to give Lionel Messi his first trophy of this tournament.

The lineups are here and Didier Deschamps made some changes after a rough week for the French squad. Ibrahima Konate is one of those as the center back will start on the bench against the South Americans.

Why is Ibrahima Konate not starting for France vs. Argentina?

France and Argentina will fight for the Qatar 2022 Final at Lusail Stadium this December 18. Both squads are very strong, with tons of stars in their rosters, so it has been a tough decision for Didier Deschamps to decide his starting 11.

Ibrahima Konate played as a starter in the semifinals against Morocco and did it too in France's debut in Qatar 2022 against Australia. It was expected that he would be against Argentina since the beginning, but Deschamps decided to use Dayot Upamecano and Raphael Varane as center backs.

This decision seems to be thanks to what happened this week with the national team. It was reported that illness striked Les Bleus and Liverpool's center back wasn't able to avoid it. He recovered and that's why he's on the bench, but it seems like he's not completely ready to play from the start.

