Even though Diego Alonso's team desperately craves a win vs. Ghana, Uruguay won't start Edison Cavani in the final game of the group stage. Find out why here.

Uruguay entered the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the strongest candidates to shock the world. But even despite Federico Valverde's strong play, Diego Alonso's team's performances have been vastly disappointing.

The Uruguayans boasted one of the most talented offensive trios in the World Cup, yet they haven't even scored a goal thus far, settling for a 0-0 draw with South Korea before dropping a 0-2 contest to Portugal.

Ironically, Uruguay's biggest issue has been tied to what was supposed to be its biggest strength, which is why not seeing superstar striker Edison Cavani in their Starting XI in a must-win game vs. Ghana was a bit of a surprise.

Qatar 2022: Why Isn't Edison Cavani Playing Vs. Ghana?

Diego Alonso has decided to change his scheme ahead of this crucial matchup, featuring two pure, old-fashioned no.9 strikers in Luis Suarez and Darwin Nuñez. So, having Cavani out there would be slightly redundant.

Father Time is ruthless and both Suarez and Cavani are well-known veterans already. So, even though Suarez has struggled as of late, he still trusts his talent — and personal history vs. Ghana — to prevail this time.

Even so, Alonso won't hesitate to pull the plug and send Cavani out there if there's a need for fresh legs in the offense, so it's not like the Ghanese defense will be on the clear if they neutralize Suarez.