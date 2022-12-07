The last two weeks of the four-week-long 2022 Qatar World Cup have arrived. In this article, you can see whether there are any World Cup matches scheduled for December 8.

Surprises greeted the start of the 2022 World Cup. Traditional powerhouses have had it tough from the start of this World Cup. Some have called Saudi Arabia's victory against Argentina the greatest upset in the tournament's storied history. It was then that Qatar 2022 officially began.

Over the following several days, Morocco would defeat the world's second-ranked team Belgium. In addition, Australia's narrow victory against Denmark guaranteed them a spot in Qatar's Quarter-Finals. Group E, however, exemplified the unpredictability when Japan won the group by defeating both Germany and Spain, while Hansi Flick's side were eliminated after a difficult defeat at the hands of Costa Rica.

As a result, African and Asian teams, who have always been overshadowed by their European counterparts in World Cups, are having a lot of success in this tournament. Morocco even continued their unbelievable run when they shocked La Roja by winning a penalty shootout and advanced to the quarters for the first time in their nation's history.

Are there going to be any Qatar 2022 games on December 8?

On Wednesday, December 7, we took stock of the 2022 World Cup competition, which has been all over the news for the last several weeks. There have been many unexpected outcomes in the 58 games that have passed since the tournament kicked off on the home turf of Qatar with a match against Ecuador.

We are down to the last eight matches. However, those with a voracious hunger for these matchups will be disappointed to learn that there are no games scheduled for Thursday, December 8; however, this hiatus will only be temporary. The Quarter-Finals will commence on December 9, 2022, after a two-day break. Take a look at the World Cup Quarter-Finals schedule:

Friday, 9 December: Croatia vs Brazil 10:00 AM (ET); Education City Stadium

Friday, 9 December: Netherlands vs Argentina 2:00 PM (ET); Lusail Stadium

Saturday, 10 December: Morocco vs Portugal 10:00 AM (ET); Al Thumama Stadium

Saturday, 10 December: England vs France 2:00 PM (ET); Al Bayt Stadium

