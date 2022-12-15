In a few days the Qatar 2022 World will end, but there are two games left. One of those will the Morocco vs Croatia for the third place. Find out if the team that finishes fourth in the World Cup receive medals.

Croatia had a great performance throughout the competition. They didn’t win their group, but they were able to be a threat in the knockout matchups. The Croatians beat Japan in the penalty shootout and repeated that feat in the quarterfinals. Eliminating Brazil was probably the biggest upset of all, although they were defeated by Argentina in the semifinals.

Morocco was the team that won the group over their next rival. Their solid production gave them the opportunity to advance further that anyone thought they could get. After qualifying as the leaders, they defeated Spain in the penalty shootout and then they got a 1-0 vs Portugal. They lost 2-0 against France, but the Moroccans are a tough team.

Will the team that finishes 4th receive medals?

This game may be a bit strange for the players given how they got there. In elimination championships they are supposed to leave after losing in the knockout part of them, but that doesn’t occur in this occasion. Those that are left out in the semifinals must play the third-place game.

That is the reality for both of these countries. The winner gets the bronze medal that confirms they ended up as the third, although that doesn’t happen with the one that loses. Which means the team that finishes in the fourth spot will not get any medal.