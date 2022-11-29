Mexico and Saudi Arabia will close their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a potential spot in the round of 16 at stake. This clash will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Find out who will be the referee of this group C game.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group C match?

Mexico have their backs against the wall in this match. They are the only team of the group that doesn’t depend on themselves to qualify to the next round. Although they know they must win if they want to have a chance to do so after their 2-0 loss vs Argentina.

Saudi Arabia surprised everyone when they beat the favorites of the group in that 2-1 win over the Argentinians. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t able to keep up with that performance in their following appearance. But if they take a victory in this match, they will get an historic qualification.

Who is the referee of Saudi Arabia vs Mexico going to be?

In this type of match, the referees might get more attention for what they could cost to the teams. On Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup there is going be a lot of tension, so it’s important to know who the person in charge will be.

This Saudi Arabia vs Mexico clash will have Michael Oliver as the referee of the game. Stuart Burt will be the assistant referee 1, Simon Bennett the assistant Referee 2, and Istvan Kovacs the fourth official of this game.

