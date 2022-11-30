Serbia and Switzerland will face-off at the Stadium 974 in a crucial matchup of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Serbia will face Switzerland will face each other at the Stadium 974 in Matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This game will determine the second national team that will qualified for the Round of 16 alongside Brazil in Group G. Here you will find out everything you need to know about this 2022 World Cup Group Stage matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you're in the US, you can watch it live on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Serbia haven't picked up a win yet in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Their first two games got out of hand, first with a championship-contender team such as Brazil. Then, the second matchup was a crazy 3-3 draw to Cameroon, in which the Eagles let down an almost secured 3-1 scoreboard. Their last chance will be in this game, a win is mandatory to avoid elimination.

On the other side, Switzerland have a different scenario for this last matchup. The Red Crosses picked up a huge 1-0 win over Cameroon that let them stay alive before their game against Brazil, which was a 2-0 loss. With 3 points on the table, and second place at the Group G, the team managed by Murat Yakin needs at least a draw against Serbia to qualify for the knockout stage.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Serbia vs Switzerland: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Serbia vs Switzerland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Serbia and Switzerland will face each other for the second time in this game at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In fact, the first time was at the last World Cup event in Russia. In the 2018 Russia World Cup clash between these two sides, The Red Crosses picked up a 2-1 over the Eagles, which gave them a chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Coincidentally this matchup will give the chance to qualify for the Round of 16 to the winner of this matchup. However, Serbia will need to win this game while scoring as many goals as possible. On the other hand, Switzerland only need a draw to qualify for the next round.

How to watch or live stream free Serbia vs Switzerland in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup game between Serbia and Switzerland will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV. Other options are: UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV in the US, you can click here.

Serbia vs Switzerland: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, Serbia are the favorites with +150 odds to win, while Switzerland have +175 odds to win. A draw would result in a +320 payout. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Serbia +150 Draw +320 Switzerland +175

*Odds via BetMGM