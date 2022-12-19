Saul Alvarez took to Twitter to congratulate Argentina for their success at Qatar 2022. Sergio 'Kun' Aguero, with whom Canelo argued at the beginning of the tournament, reacted to the Mexican boxer's message.

Qatar 2022 has already passed, with Lionel Messi ultimately winning his first World Cup with Argentina. But many things have happened throughout the tournament, and not only on the field.

Nearly a month ago, La Albiceleste's victory over Mexico in the group stage was followed by a social media argument between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Sergio 'Kun' Aguero. It all started when the Mexican boxer blasted Messi for allegedly 'kicking' Mexico's jersey.

Aguero stood up for his friend, explaining that Messi was just taking off his boots. After back and forth, Canelo issued an apology and eventually congratulated Argentina for their World Cup victory. Aguero had something to say this time too.

Kun Aguero reacts to Canelo Alvarez congratulating Argentina

"Muchas felicidades Argentina, se lo merecían (Congratulations Argentina, you deserved it)," Canelo tweeted just a few hours Messi lifted the trophy at the Lusail Stadium. A day later, Aguero made it clear their argument is all water under the bridge.

"Muchas gracias, Canelo. Lo pasado, pisado. Borrón y cuenta nueva. (Thank you very much, Canelo. Let bygones be bygones. Clean state.)," the former Man City striker wrote, quoting Canelo's tweet. Fortunately, it looks like both are ready to move on.