Brazil are defeating South Korea 4-0 by halftime in their Round of 16 match, and not even Tite could resist joining for one of the goals celebrations. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to his dance.

Brazil is, undoubtedly, one of the candidates to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and they are making a point by defeating South Korea 4-0 by halftime in their Round of 16 match. They're so confident that even Tite joined the team’s celebrations.

The Brazil head coach is known for his seriousness, and he is usually calm and collected during matches. That’s why it was surprising to see him doing the “pigeon” dance while celebrating Richarlison’s goal, the third of the game, against South Korea.

Neymar and other Brazilian players said that they got at least “10 dances” to celebrate each goal per game. But no one thought that one of them would include Tite. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to the dance.

Richarlison brings Tite to the “pigeon” celebration: Funniest memes and reactions

While Brazil’s victories in this World Cup were “modest,” the five-time champions didn’t want any surprises in their Round of 16 match. First, Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring only six minutes into the match, and then Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá scored the rest. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:



