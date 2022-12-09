For a spot in the World Cup Semi-Finals, the Netherlands must defeat the Argentines in a matchup of two powerhouses. Prior to the game, some Argentine fans were spotted greeting Frenkie de Jong during his swimming session.

In a 2022 World Cup Quarter-Finals matchup sure to please, the Netherlands and Argentina will do battle on Friday. Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste face up against the Netherlands, who did not even qualify for the previous tournament, with a spot in the last four at stake for the winner.

Both teams had scares against the United States and Australia in the round of 16. There is no doubt that the Netherlands and Argentina are familiar with one another at this level. The South Americans were eliminated in the second round in 1974, but they won the championship on home turf four years later.

The Oranje have grown in stature over the past year and have an impressive mix of youth and experience going into this game. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's side have been a consistent outfit on the international stage for over two years, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Watch: Frenkie de Jong greeted by Argentine fans in swimming pool

The Netherlands have achieved a stunning run to the Quarter-Finals, where they will meet Messi and Argentina on Friday. It is easy to see why Louis van Gaal's squad would struggle to contain a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Nonetheless, the Dutch players conducted some pre-game relaxing therapy sessions in the pool, as they were well aware of the arduous struggle that lays ahead. Unexpectedly, several Argentine supporters were there and got to have a dip in the pool with Frenkie De Jong.