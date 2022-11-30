Henry Martin started for Mexico against Saudi Arabia in the most important game for El Tri in Qatar 2022. The striker scored the first goal of his country in the tournament in a very exciting game.

Mexico arrived to Matchday 3 of Qatar 2022 with the main objective of winning again Saudi Arabia and keep the dream of going to the Round of 16 alive. In the second half, Henry Martin scored El Tri's first goal of the tournament which opened the game for his country.

The North American team needed a huge win against Saudi Arabia in order to advance to the knockout stage. In combination with the result in Argentina vs Poland game, Mexico still had the chance of staying alive, but it wouldn't be easy.

After a very tough 0-0 in the first half, everything was set for an exciting ending. Mexico needed to defeat the Asians and with tons of goals in order to eliminate either Poland or Argentina and get the second place in Group C.

Henry Martin scores Mexico's first goal in Qatar 2022

It was until the third match in Qatar 2022 when Mexico was able to score a goal in the tournament. Even though El Tri had tons of opportunities against Poland and Argentina, it was against Saudi Arabia when it finally arrived.

In the second half of the game, Henry Martin, Club America's striker, made every Mexican fan scream at Lusail Stadium. He found the ball in front of Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper and pushed it to put the first goal of the match.

After that moment, Luis Chavez quickly scored the second one with an absolute banger. Pachuca's midfielder gave Mexico the 2-0 and kept their dreams of going to the Round of 16 alive.