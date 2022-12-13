France and Morocco will play the second of the semifinals of this Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, seeking to reach the final. Here we will tell you who Cesar Ramos is, the main referee of this game.

The second of the semifinals will feature the defending champions, France and Morocco, the surprise of this World Cup. Here we tell you who Cesar Ramos is, who will be the main referee of this interesting game. Remember that Qatar 2022 can be seen in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

France have, so far, defended the title obtained in Russia 2018 with great solidity. They beat all their opponents conclusively (except Tunisia, but playing that game with substitutes), and now they are one step away from returning to the final. Of course, they will look to do so in order to obtain their 4th title.

Morocco have made great history in this World Cup, not only for their national team, but for all of Africa, since they will be the first from that continent to play a semifinal. Of course, now they will also seek to be the first to play in the final.

The referee of France vs Morocco

Cesar Ramos, 38 years old, is a Mexican referee who works mainly in Liga MX. He was also in Concacaf Champions League games. He has sanctioned the last four second leg finals of the Mexican League. He has been a FIFA referee since 2014.

