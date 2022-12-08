The duel between Croatia and Brazil will be one of the most interesting of these Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. Here we tell you who Michael Oliver is, the main referee of this game.

The Croatian team will seek to get into the semifinals after having reached the final of Russia 2018. They know that they are not the favorites in this game, but they trust that they can repeat what they did 4 years ago. Many of the players of this great golden generation of Croatia are already of advanced age, so this could be their last World Cup and that is why they want to say goodbye in the best way.

Brazil are favorites to win this game and one of the main candidates to win the World Cup. His great performances, especially against South Korea in the round of 16, have reinforced his candidacy. But now they will have to prove it as they have to play against the toughest opponent since the World Cup began.

The referee for Croatia vs Brazil

Michael Oliver, 37, born in Ashington, England will be the main referee of this important game. He is a regular referee for the Premier League, and he is FIFA referee since 2012. He was the judge of the 2015 U-17 Soccer World Cup in Chile as well as in some UEFA Champions League games.

