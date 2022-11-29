This Wednesday, November 30, promises to be of great interest with the definitions of groups C and D. Check out the list of November 30's games, together with the kick-off time and how to watch them live.

The team that already knows that it will play the round of 16 is France, the last world champions, after winning their first two games with great authority. However, in group D the remaining three teams have chances to go to the next phase, of course depending on the results that occur.

Group C was, as expected, very even and disputed. In fact, all four teams have chances to advance to the next round, so it is expected that the last games played by the members of this zone will be of great intensity. In other words, they will be two games that no fan should miss.

November 30’s games

In the case of group D, with France already qualified, there is only one place for three teams. The best chances they have are Australia, who could only achieve victory (as long as Tunisia does not win against the French). Denmark is only served by victory and that the Tunisians do not win by a big difference. For the Africans, they must win and the other game ends in a draw.

Group C does not have any qualifiers, although for the moment Poland are the leaders with four points and the draw is enough for them. Argentina could advance with a win or draw as long as Saudi Arabia doesn't win. For the Arabs, victory is enough, and if they tie, the Argentines should lose. Mexico has it more complicated: for them only victory is useful and Argentina lose, or if the Argentines win, they must win by 3 goals.