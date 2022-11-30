Argentina and Poland will clash in a crucial match for their fate at the 2022 World Cup. Check out why Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez won't be in the starting eleven for La Albiceleste.

Argentina will face Poland in a crucial match for their fate at the 2022 World Cup. With their Round 16 ticket on the line, La Albiceleste can’t afford any mistakes and a win, it will be the best case scenario for them, without depending on the Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia’s result. So, it comes as a surprise that Lisandro Martinez won’t be in the starting eleven.

After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their first match, Lionel Scaloni’s team needed to win against Mexico. The coach made some variations to his regular starting eleven, including putting Martinez instead of Cristian Romero.

The Manchester United’s central back started the game alongside Nicolas Otamendi, and Argentina maintained a clean sheet. However, they still suffered to score and they won after Lionel Messi’s magical goal in the second half cleared their path. Here, check out why Martinez is not playing today against Poland.

Why is Lisandro Martinez not playing against Poland?

Martinez will be back on the bench against Poland, despite his good performance against Mexico and when he entered against Saudi Arabia. The decision is purely tactical, with Cristian Romero coming back to the starting eleven.

However, it’s a strange decision and one fans’ certainly will be in disagreement with but it all depends on the final result. Meanwhile, Scaloni also include Enzo Fernandez and Julian Alvarez in the starting lineup against Poland.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer. You can also check all the possible results with our 2022 World Cup Simulator.