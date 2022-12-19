During the World Cup final match between France and Argentina, Didier Deschamps made seven substitutions, one more than the allowed amount, why?

Argentina are the FIFA World Cup champions! Unfortunately for France the effort to comeback from two goals down meant a heartbreaking loss on penalty kicks. Kylian Mbappé had an incredible day on the field, scoring a hat-trick and helping take the game to penalty kicks after France went down twice in the match.

For Didier Deschamps the entire tournament was a bit of a headache, first the French national team had to leave major stars like Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema home due to injury. As the tournament progressed the French side was hit by a sickness during the ladder stages of the cup.

In the final Didier Deschamps used all his six substitutes, but also made a record seventh change, why was France allowed to do this?

Why France made seven subs?

The reason France was a allowed to make seven substitutes during the World Cup final was because during the 90 minutes teams are allowed five changes, if a game goes to extra time they are given an additional sub, but France was able to make use of the “injury” sub when Adrien Rabiot was forced out of the match.

The midfielder clashed heads with Argentina’s Julian Alvarez and would not return to the game being subbed off in the 96th minute. Due to concussion protocols the match officials allowed France an additional sub not counting the injury to Adrien Rabiot.