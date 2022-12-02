Football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 3 matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 13 of the 2022 World Cup. Belgium, while having many talented players at the club level, could not transfer that enthusiasm to the national team on the previous day, and were eliminated from the World Cup. Following a scoreless tie with Croatia, the rEd Devils' trip ends here, where the golden generation would not enjoy the last dance that their adoring public had hoped for.

Although they put up a valiant effort, Canada's national team was ultimately defeated by Morocco, 1-2. For the second time in their history, following 1986, the Atlas Lions advanced to the tournament's round of 16.

In Group E, Japan shocked the world by coming back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat Spain 2-1 and go to the World Cup Quarter-Finals as group winners. With Germany's victory against Costa Rica in the other last game, Spain's advancement to the round of 16 is dependent on a better goal differential than Japan's.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Saturday, December 3

Saturday, December 3 (Day 14) football schedule will feature the first two Round of 16 matchups. The Khalifa International Stadium will host the first match of the last 16 of the World Cup 2022, featuring the Netherlands and the United States. Group A winners Louis van Gaal's squad advanced to the next round, while the United States finished second in Group B, behind England.

Meanwhile, only three days after Argentina and Australia narrowly escaped their respective groups, they will face each other at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16. The group C winner La Albiceleste advanced to the next round, while Group D runners-up Socceroos finished behind France.

To watch or live stream free each game of Saturday, December 3 World Cup Fixture List in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.