The World Cup is coming to an end and there is less and less to know who will be the next champion of the highest tournament of national teams. On Tuesday, December 13, there will be activity and here we will tell you what games there will be. remember that in the United States you can watch Qatar 2022 on FuboTV (free trial).

There are only four teams left in the competition and among them will be the future champions of Qatar 2022. On the one hand, Argentina and Croatia; and on the other, France and Morocco. Those teams will face off and the winners must play the grand final game against each other.

For their part, the losers will play among themselves to determine who gets third place. In other words, there are still four games left in this World Cup, but they will undoubtedly be the most interesting and you should not miss anything from the best national team tournament in the world.

The games of December 13

As mentioned before, only 4 games remain to be played: the two semifinals, the final and the game for third place. This Tuesday, December 13, it will have only 1 game and it is the one that Argentina and Croatia will play in the first of the semifinals.

Semifinal 1: Argentina vs Croatia - 2:00 PM (ET)

