The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup will have a lot of players that will shine, but it may also have some surprise performances. That could be the case of Australia’s Andrew Redmayne. Find out more about the goalkeeper’s nickname, age, wife, and salary.

In this type of competition most people want to watch the stars do what they are best at. But there is also place for those uncommon situations or characters to shine over the rest, much like what Australia’s Andrew Redmayne could be. Check out more about this potential hero ahead of Qatar 2022.

The Australians were granted the permission to compete in the Asian Football Confederation a couple of years ago. That could sound strange, although the reason behind it was to have more opportunities to qualify to the FIFA World Cup since Oceania only gets one playoff spot. There, they wouldn’t be playing for even one direct place in the main event.

Though this time they weren’t able to make directly, so they had to go through the playoffs after beating UAE in an AFC preliminary round. A 2-1 win sent them to a head-to-head against South American opponents Peru for the right to be in Qatar 2022. That’s when the world met Redmayne, the ‘dancing’ goalkeeper.

Why is Andrew Redmayne known as the ‘dancing’ goalkeeper?

On June 13, 2022, the stage was set to find another Qatar 2022 participant. It was going to come from the game between Australia and Peru, where the winner qualified. As it was thought for all the pressure involved in the situation, it was a very close match.

The regulation ended 0-0, so it was time for the overtime. Since none of them was able to score, they had to decide the winner in a penalty shootout. But that’s when Australia head coach Graham Arnold made a surprising move before the final whistle. Out went team captain Mat Ryan despite earning a clean sheet.

Redmayne was selected just for the penalties given his antics before every shot. He was known in Australia because he used to dance trying to make his rivals nervous. In the end, he did end up saving one penalty that day. It was actually the one that gave his country a FIFA World Cup spot. Australia was drawn with France, Denmark and Tunisia in group D.

How old is Andrew Redmayne?

Redmayne is 33 years old. He was born on January 13, 1989, in Gosford, Australia.

Who is Andrew Redmayne’s wife?

Redmayne is married to Caitlin, who told the media his husband’s celebration after the penalty he saved was for their daughter named Poppy.

What is Andrew Redmayne’s salary?

Redmayne is said to make about 130.000 Australian dollars per month in Sidney FC.