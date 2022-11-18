There will be four sets of renowned siblings in attendance during the World Cup, but will there be any who will play for rival countries? Let's find out.

Numerous famous siblings, some of whom will play for opposing nations, are expected to attend Qatar 2022. Any prospective player's ultimate goal is to participate in the World Cup.

Understandably, there's nothing quite like following your passion with a close sibling. Such are the two members of the Hazard family, Real Madrid star Eden and his younger brother Thorgan, who will be wearing the Belgian national team jersey in Qatar.

In addition, Didier Deschamps, manager of France's national team, selected brothers Theo and Lucas Hernandez to be among the squad's starting eleven. Also, Jordan and Andre Ayew, both of Ghana, are versatile players who can play in attack.

Will there be any siblings who will play for different countries at Qatar 2022?

There is also another set of siblings, Inaki and Nico Williams who play for Athletic Club in La Liga. Now, both brothers will be jetting out to Qatar next month to participate in the biggest competition on the planet. Although this is the first time in their lives that they are not traveling together.

Both of them will suit up for their respective national teams in the World Cup Qatar 2022, which runs from November 20 to December 18. The Ghanaian-born Inaki will be representing his homeland on the field, while the Spanish-born Nicholas will be protecting the colors of his birth country.

The Williams family certainly never even dreamed any of their boys would make it to Qatar a year ago. Inaki, who had set a new Spanish league record by appearing in 203 straight matches, has not been called up for La Roja since 2016. Meanwhile, Nico, the younger brother, had only made a couple of appearances for the same club and was just starting out in the professional ranks.

After years of deliberation, Inaki has decided to accept Ghana's offer to change his nationality from the country of his birth to that of his parents. His first two games with the Black Stars were against Nicaragua and Brazil in September. On the other hand, Nico is gearing ready to make his debut international appearance with Spain since the UEFA Nations League in September. His first game was against Switzerland, and in his second, off the bench against Portugal, he helped set up the game-winning goal that sent Luis Enrique's squad to the semifinals.