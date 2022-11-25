The match involving Argentina and Mexico on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup became a final based on how they started. This clash will be played at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Check out who will be the referee of this group C game.

Argentina vs Mexico: Who will be the referee for the World Cup Group C match?

There wasn’t a bigger upset than the one Saudi Arabia got in the third day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. That made this Argentina vs Mexico a much more important game that it should have been. Find out who will be the referee of this group C game.

Argentina got to Qatar as one of the favorites to win the tournament, but Lionel Messi’s side is now on the brink of elimination. Their 2-1 loss vs Saudi Arabia put their backs against the wall, so they must turn things around. They will have a lot of pressure since another defeat will leave them out immediately.

Mexico had their most even game in the beginning of the tournament. The 0-0 tie with Poland was a good result for them given Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty kick. Although a win here will leave the Mexicans very near the round of 16, their qualification will get too complicated if they get beat.

Who is the referee of Argentina vs Mexico going to be?

In both matchups of Group C there were penalties sanctioned. Argentina was benefited by receiving one, while Mexico had one called against them. One goal here could be definitive, so it’s key to know who the person in charge will be.

For this relevant match the one selected to be the referee was Daniele Orsato. The Italian was also in the Qatar vs Ecuador game that inaugurated the World Cup. Ciro Carbone will be the assistant referee 1, Alessandro Giallatini the assistant Referee 2, and Istvan Kovacs the fourth official,

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.