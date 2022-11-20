Argentina will face Saudi Arabia in what will be a group stage game Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can check out the confirmed lineups for this interesting game.

Argentina and Saudi Arabia will face each other at the Lusail Stadium in what will be a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find the confirmed lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the first game for the favorites to win group C and one of the main candidates to win this edition of the World Cup. Argentina has had great growth after the very poor image they left in Russia 2018. And now of course it is time for them to show how much they have grown in the last 4 years.

Saudi Arabia know that they are the least favorites to advance to the round of 16, with rials as complicated as the one they have to face in this game and also Poland and Mexico. However, they seek to give the big surprise in this group stage. Of course, for this they must play at a high level before the main candidates to win the group.

Argentina 's probable lineup

The Argentine team would have the same 11 that beat UAE last week, with Mac Allister starting despite some doubt as to whether he will be replaced.

Argentina 's possible lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, L. Martinez, Di Maria

Saudi Arabia 's probable lineup

For this game, the Saudi team would set up a line of four defenders in the back, with a very crowded midfield that will try to supply Al-Buraikan, the only forward.

Saudi Arabia 's possible lineup: Al-Owais; Al-Burayk, Al-Amri, Al-Bulahyi, Al-Shahrani; Kanno, Al-Malki; Al-Shehri, Al-Faraj, Al-Daswari; Al-Buraikan

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

