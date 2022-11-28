Australia will face Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium for the last match of Group D. Here's all the information about the probable lineups for this must-watch World Cup game.

Australia and Denmark will play against each other at the Al Janoub Stadium for a spot in the knockout stage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both the Socceroos and the Red and Whites need to win this match to make it into the last 16 of the tournament. Here you will find out all the information about the probable lineups for both teams of this game. If you are in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial) to watch or live stream free this matchup.

Australia picked up a 1-0 win over Tunisia. Now as the 2nd place in Group D, the team managed by Graham Arnold will have the mission to clinch one more win to secure the second place of this group. In case the Socceroos don't win the game, they will have to wait and see other results.

On the other side, Denmark haven't won a game in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. With only one point after two games in the group stage, the loss to France has placed the team managed by Kasper Hjulmand at the third place of this group. So, there's no other result rather than win that helps Denmark to qualify for the Round of 16.

Australia Probable Lineup

Australia are set to have the same lineup as the previous game, in which the Socceroos got their first win of the tournament. With no injured or suspended players, the team managed by Graham Arnold will lineup their best starters as they want to clinch a spot in the last 16 of the tournament.

Australia's probable starting lineup: Mathew Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Riley McGree, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, and Craig Goodwin.

Denmark Probable Lineup

The relevance of this game will determine the starting lineup for the Red and Whites. In fact, the team managed by Kasper Hjulmand won't have available Thomas Delaney due to an injury. Otherwise, Denmark will have the last game lineup for this matchup as well.

Denmark's probable starting lineup: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Cornelius, and Jesper Lindström.



