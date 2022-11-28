Australia will play against Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium for the last match of Group D. Check out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Australia and Denmark will play each other at the Al Janoub Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This matchup will state which national team will join France as the two qualified teams in Group D. Find out everything you need to know about this 2022 World Cup Group Stage game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you're in the US, you can watch it live on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Australia managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Tunisia to be the 2nd place in Group D, previous to this matchup. So, the team managed by Graham Arnold will have to clinch one more win to seal the second place for themselves. Otherwise the Socceros could lose their spot in the next round.

On the other side, an unrecognizable Denmark haven't picked up a single win so far. Despite they managed to get a point from their first matchup of this group, the loss to France left the team managed by Kasper Hjulmand at the third place of this group. Which means they will have win over Australia to seal their ticket to the next round.

Australia vs Denmark: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al Janoub Stadium in Al W, Qatar

Location: Al Janoub Stadium in Al W, Qatar

Australia vs Denmark: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Australia vs Denmark: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Australia and Denmark will have the rematch from their group-stage game in the 2018 World Cup in France. In that game, the Socceroos and the Red and Whites tied their second game of that mini-tournament previous to the knockout stages. Also thanks to that point, Australia managed to be the second place and qualified to the next round alongside France.

In the three previous games played, Australia have picked up one win, as Denmark won two times. Which means since 2010, Australia haven't won over Denmark. This could be a simple head-to-head, but when it comes to relevant games, this type of stories are what means the most, and end up helping the winner.

How to watch or live stream free Australia vs Denmark in the US

This 2022 Qatar World Cup matchup between Australia and Denmark will be broadcast in the United States. Other options are: Fox Sports 1, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

Australia vs Denmark: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this 2022 Qatar World Cup Group Stage game. According to BetMGM, Denmark are the favorites with -200 odds to win, while Australia have +575 odds to win. A draw would result in a +320 payout.

BetMGM Denmark -200 Draw +320 Australia +575

*Odds via BetMGM